Reading are on the road again as they face Cardiff City in South Wales this afternoon, looking to atone for their defeat against Derby County in midweek. They may be bottom of the table, but the Rams have been decent this term and proved to be too much for a Royals side still struggling with injuries. These injury worries won’t go away until the next calendar year with a flurry of players including Yakou Meite not expected to be back in the short term.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO