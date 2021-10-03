Air Jackets rally late

On the night New Iberia Senior High morphed from a run-heavy offense to a pass-happy “O,” Christain Walker got his hands on the ball enough to make a big difference. The junior wide receiver, pressed into service as a quarterback the first four games, caught 15 passes for 231 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown reception in a second-half comeback, to help position the Yellow Jackets for a potential game-winning field goal in the waning seconds Friday against Barbe.