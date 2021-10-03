CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Australia v India: One-off women's Test drawn to give hosts 6-4 series lead

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne-off Test, Metricon Stadium, Carrara (day four) India 377-8 dec (Mandhana 127; Molineux 2-45) & 135-3 (Verma 52) Australia 241-9 dec (Perry 68*; Vastrakar 3-49) & 36-2 Match drawn; Australia lead multi-format series 6-4 India passed up the opportunity to press for victory on the final day as the one-off...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Shafali Verma
Person
Deepti Sharma
Person
Ellyse Perry
Person
Mithali Raj
Person
Beth Mooney
Person
Meg Lanning
Person
Ashleigh Gardner
Person
Alyssa Healy
SkySports

Australia set to postpone Afghanistan Test over approach to women's sport

The match against the Afghan men's team was scheduled for November 27 in Hobart. "It'll be formally postponed indefinitely this week. That will come out in the next couple of days," Baker told local radio station Triple M. "It's about giving the Afghanistan government some direction around what they have...
WORLD
Sporting News

Australia vs India Test Match: Day 1 Review with Jess Jonassen

India 1/132 (Mandhana 81*, Molineux 1/18) A rain-affected opening day of the Test between Australia and India saw a breathtaking performance from Smriti Mandhana, as well as some costly errors in the field from Australia. The visitors finished the disrupted day at 1/132, with Sophie Molineux the only Aussie to...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Tea#Test
The Guardian

Drawn match highlights need to introduce five-day Tests for women

The final two days of last week’s pink-ball Test were illuminating for me. Australia had lost most of the opening two days to rain on the Gold Coast and India, who Meg Lanning had sent in to bat first, were still in their first innings. At 276-5, the popular school of thought appeared to be that the tourists must make their move – they could yet bowl us out twice but had little room to move in the way of time.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Tahlia McGrath steers Australia home as hosts secure series victory over India

Australia 6 for 199 (McGrath 42*, Mooney 34, Gayakwad 3-21) defeated India 9 for 118 (Vastrakar 37*, Harmanpreet 28, Molineux 2-11, Vlaeminck 2-18) by four wickets. Australia secured a series win against India thanks to a four-wicket victory in the second T20 International at Cararra Stadium. Both sides suffered batting...
SPORTS
The Independent

Is Czech Republic vs Wales on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Wales face a tricky trip to Czech Republic tonight in a crucial encounter which could go some way to deciding who takes second place in Group E of Uefa’s qualification for the 2022 World Cup.Wales are currently third in the group, level on seven points with the second-place Czechs but behind on goal difference. Runaway leaders Belgium have virtually sewn up the sole automatic qualification spot, but the one place through to the play-offs is up for grabs.The Welsh endured a frustrating goalless draw with Estonia last time out and now know that avoiding defeat here will be essential. That...
UEFA
The Independent

Demi Vollering secures Women’s Tour of Britain as Elisa Balsamo wins final stage

Demi Vollering secured the AJ Bell Women’s Tour title as world champion Elisa Balsamo claimed a sprint victory on the final stage in FelixstoweSD Worx rider Vollering was defending a lead of one minute and nine seconds in the general classification standings.Vollering’s advantage never looked in danger on Saturday’s last leg over 155.3km from Haverhill through to the Suffolk coast.The Dutchwoman stayed clear of any trouble to finish safely in the peloton.There had been an early breakaway from Eugenia Bujak, with Dani Christmas, Ane Santesteban, Sofia Bertizzolo and Veronica Ewers all helping to chase her down, albeit interrupted by a level crossing at around 56km left.The peloton, though, continued to work hard to pull back a lead, which had been more than three minutes, heading into the closing stages.It was Valcar–Travel & Service rider Balsamo, sporting the rainbow jersey, who had the legs to take the sprint finish on Sea Road ahead of Lorena Wiebes and Chloe Hosking.Vollering claimed the overall title, 1min 2secs ahead of Team DSM’s Juliette Labous.Clara Copponi was third for FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, a further three seconds off the pace.
CYCLING
AFP

US Open champion Medvedev cruises into third round at Indian Wells

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev made a smooth return to ATP action Saturday, downing American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2 to reach the third round at Indian Wells. The second-ranked Russian -- the top men's seed in the combined WTA and ATP Masters hard court tournament -- played his first ATP match since capturing his maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows -- where he denied Novak Djokovic a rare calendar Grand Slam sweep. Since then, Medvedev helped Team Europe beat Team World at the Laver Cup, and kept things rolling with a convincing win over 57th-ranked McDonald. Medvedev didn't face a break point, and converted three of his seven break chances against the American to wrap things up in 72 minutes.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy