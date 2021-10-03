Italians vote for mayors of Rome, Milan, other key cities

Austria's Sebastian Kurz on Saturday announced he was stepping down as chancellor following pressure on him to resign after he was implicated in a corruption scandal. His announcement in a televised media statement caps a spectacular rise in politics and a tumultuous four years as chancellor, in which his government already collapsed once. Kurz -- who in 2017 became the world's youngest democratically elected leader -- said he wanted to "make space to prevent chaos". "We need stability," the 35-year-old conservative said, adding it would be "irresponsible" to allow Austria to "slide into months of chaos or gridlock" while the EU member of almost nine million fights the pandemic.

EUROPE ・ 22 HOURS AGO