Elections

Italians vote for mayors of Rome, Milan, other key cities

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — Millions of people in Italy started voting Sunday for new mayors, including in Rome and Milan, in an election widely seen as a test of political alliances before nationwide balloting just over a year away. The two days of voting end on Monday and the first results...

Fox News

Rome's mayor voted out of office amid controversies over city decay, trash, wild boars

Voters in Rome this week gave their mayor the boot, demanding a new start. The ancient city, "La Grande Belleza" (The Great Beauty), has been falling apart, as more than a few residents see it. And the past few days have seen things literally go up in flames. Fire destroyed Rome's famous Iron Bridge over the weekend. Then Monday night, 30 municipal buses in a parking lot burned in almost apocalyptic scenes that left little clarity about what actually went down but which were rife with symbolism.
Reuters

Draghi is biggest winner in Italy’s local polls

MILAN, Oct 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has emerged stronger from the country’s local elections. Centre-left candidates reaped big wins in the large cities of Milan, Naples and Bologna on Sunday and Monday read more . Meanwhile Matteo Salvini’s rightist League had a poor showing, coming behind the hard-right Brothers of Italy party in several municipalities.
AFP

Rome votes in mayoral polls dominated by rubbish and boars

The people of Rome voted on Sunday to elect a new mayor who will have the daunting task of tackling poor public transport and disastrous rubbish management in the Italian capital, dubbed one of the dirtiest cities in the world. But in Rome -- one of the world's filthiest cities, according to a ranking last month by the British magazine Time Out -- residents are more concerned with the perennial transport, flooding, waste and pothole woes.
Giuseppe Sala
Matteo Salvini
Mario Draghi
Giuseppe Conte
Virginia Raggi
Giorgia Meloni
US News and World Report

Centre-Left Wins Italian Mayoral Elections, 5-Star Loses Rome

ROME (Reuters) -Centre-left candidates are set to win Italy's big cities in local elections, partial results showed on Monday, with Rome's incumbent mayor Virginia Raggi of the 5-Star Movement headed for defeat. The results are not expected to have immediate repercussions for the stability of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's national...
BBC

Rome mayor election: Can Rome be rescued from the rubbish?

As Italians vote in mayoral elections this weekend, the job of running Rome is both the biggest prize and a poisoned chalice. The picture-postcard capital is beloved by tourists but plagued by problems beneath the façade, with its residents increasingly disgruntled about the city’s modern ruins. Reporter: Mark Lowen. Producer:...
KAAL-TV

Sick of weeds and trash piles, Rome to elect new mayor

ROME (AP) - Curbside weeds in Rome grow so tall, they cover car door handles, giving new meaning to the term urban jungle. With sidewalks impassable because of piles of uncollected trash, people resort to pushing baby strollers down the middle of pothole-pocked streets. Overflowing garbage bins attract wild boars, terrifying passersby.
AFP

Italy's Draghi presses reform despite opposition

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is a man on a mission, determined to force through structural reforms long sought by Brussels in return for EU recovery funds -- despite opposition at home. Draghi made it his priority to secure almost 200 billion euros in grants and loans allocated to Italy as part of the EU's post-virus fund -- and drive through the reforms Brussels demands in return.
News 8 WROC

Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule

ROME, ITALY (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators marched down Rome’s famous Via Veneto and other streets on Saturday, some smashing their way into a union office and clashing with police as they protested Italy’s new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices. The certification is mandatory beginning on Oct. 15 and applies […]
The Independent

Germany's Merkel to meet Israeli leaders in farewell visit

Germany s lame-duck chancellor, Angela Merkel was in Israel on Sunday for a final visit before leaving office. The visit caps Merkel's 16 years in office, which were characterized by near unwavering support for Israel. Following an inconclusive election last month, her eventual successor — to be determined in lengthy coalition talks — is not expected to change that approach.Merkel was scheduled Sunday to meet Israel's new prime minister, Naftali Bennett and visit Israel's national Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem. Her talks with Israeli leaders were expected to focus on Iran's nuclear program. Germany was a leading player...
The Independent

Poles rally to defend the EU membership they fear losing

Poles gathered in cities across the country Sunday to show support for the European Union after the nation’s constitutional court ruled this week that the Polish constitution overrides some EU laws.Donald Tusk the top opposition leader in Poland and a former EU leader, called for the protest, casting it as an effort to defend Poland’s continued membership in the 27-nation EU. “We have to save Poland, no one will do it for us,” Tusk said. TVN24, an all-news broadcaster, broadcast scenes of crowds gathering in Warsaw Krakow Poznan and other cities with EU and Polish flags....
AFP

Austria's Kurz steps down as chancellor amid graft claims

Austria's Sebastian Kurz on Saturday announced he was stepping down as chancellor following pressure on him to resign after he was implicated in a corruption scandal. His announcement in a televised media statement caps a spectacular rise in politics and a tumultuous four years as chancellor, in which his government already collapsed once. Kurz -- who in 2017 became the world's youngest democratically elected leader -- said he wanted to "make space to prevent chaos". "We need stability," the 35-year-old conservative said, adding it would be "irresponsible" to allow Austria to "slide into months of chaos or gridlock" while the EU member of almost nine million fights the pandemic.
The Independent

Czech president Zeman in hospital a day after election

Czech President Milos Zeman was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, a day after the parliamentary election at a time when he has a key role in establishing a new government.Prague’s military hospital confirmed Zeman was transported there from the presidential chateau in Lany, near Prague. Zeman's doctor, who recommended the hospitalization, is expected to give details of his condition later Sunday.It’s a return to the hospital for the president after only a few weeks.Zeman was previously admitted on Sept. 14 for what his office described later as a planned examination. It said CT scans sonography checks and...
audacy.com

Thousands march in Brussels to demand tougher climate action

BRUSSELS (AP) — Dressed as endangered fish or tigers or wearing toy polar bears on their heads, demonstrators marched through Brussels on Sunday to push world leaders to take bolder action to fight climate change at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow starting this month. Thousands of people and 80...
audacy.com

Czech president hospitalized; Could affect forming new govt

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Milos Zeman was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, a day after the country held parliamentary election in which populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis' party surprisingly came in second and Zeman has a key role in establishing a new government. The Czech presidency is a...
The Independent

France accuses UK of failing to pay £54m it promised to tackle migrant crossings

“Not one euro” has been paid by the UK to tackle migrant crossings in the Channel, France has claimed.In a visit to Dunkirk on Saturday, French interior minister Gerald Darmanin urged Britain to keep its word and pay the £54m it pledged to support French efforts in preventing crossings. “We are asking the British to keep their promises of financing because we are holding the border for them,” he saidMr Darmanin also called on Britain to take measures to reduce its “attractiveness” for migrants without residency papers, without elaborating. “We are speaking of human beings. There are children, babies who...
AFP

Pro-EU rallies draw tens of thousands in Poland

Tens of thousands of Poles rallied on Sunday in defence of their country's EU membership, after Poland's top court last week issued a landmark ruling against the primacy of EU law. The pro-EU demonstrations were called by former EU chief Donald Tusk, now leader of the country's main opposition grouping, Civic Platform, who has warned of the prospect of a "Polexit". "Tens of thousands of people in Warsaw and in over 100 cities and towns across Poland have come to protest what this government is doing to our homeland," Tusk told a massive crowd in the capital awash with the EU's star-studded blue flags. Tusk asked people to "defend a European Poland" after a wave of criticism against the ruling both at home and from around the European Union.
