Preston Sturges was one of Hollywood's most successful screenwriters when Easy Living was released in 1937, and even if he didn't direct the picture – in spite of his constant pleas to be allowed to make his own film – it has the makings of a Sturges movie from the first pratfall, which would be Edward Arnold's tumble down the staircase of his mansion. Arnold plays J.B. Ball – the third-richest banker in America, the "Bull of Broad Street" – but he's the sort of millionaire who commands no respect from his staff, his wife or his son: a perfect Sturges plutocrat, given to displays of conspicuous parsimony, a gilded lump of clay set up to be knocked about, like everyone else in his world.

