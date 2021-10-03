Fantasy Basketball Rankings, ADP, & ROI: Your Guide to Draft Value
FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Fantasy Basketball Rankings are a great tool to keep you sane during a draft. However, rankings aren’t a blueprint for team building. Regardless of your specific strategy, the key to building the best team is identifying players that fit your team at their maximum point of value while balancing risk. An easy way to do that is to compare rankings to Average Draft Position (ADP) to identify immediate Return on Investment (ROI). If we do basic math: subtract a player’s ranking from ADP, we can order the players that have the largest potential return.www.fantraxhq.com
Comments / 0