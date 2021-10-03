CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Ethiopia's Lemma wins men's London Marathon

By Hritika Sharma
theedgemarkets.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Oct 3): Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma won the men's London Marathon in a time of two hours, four minutes and one second after breaking away from the leading pack late in the race on Sunday. In cool and dry conditions, Lemma improved on his podium finish last year to surge...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Simone Biles: I should have quit before Tokyo Olympics

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles told New York magazine that she should have quit gymnastics "way before Tokyo," where she suffered from a case of "twisties" that derailed her attempt at a record haul of six golds. Biles, 24, dropped out of the opening event at the Summer Games,...
SPORTS
The Guardian

London Marathon’s ‘electric’ return an important step towards normality

The most joyous and uplifting event in the British sporting calendar is back – and this year it will be bigger than ever. Come 9am on Sunday morning, 40,000 people will start a 26.2 mile journey from Blackheath to the Mall as the full-fat version of the London Marathon returns for the first time since 2019. Meanwhile, another 40,000 will run or walk the event “virtually” across the globe during a 24-hour window, making it the biggest mass participation event since lockdown. And with about half a million people expected on the streets to watch, organisers hope it will raise tens of millions for charity – and mark another important step on the journey towards normality.
WORLD
Highsnobiety

Sign up for On's London Marathon Event Program "Point2"

Even for non-runners, marathons are major annual events. For one day only, roads shut down across the city to make way for thousands of people from all over the world to pound the pavement together, as thousands more cheer them on from the sidelines. Considering that most renowned marathons were canceled last year, 2021’s marathon season promises to pack more of a punch than ever before.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Farah
Person
Eliud Kipchoge
Person
Brigid Kosgei
kq2.com

Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei races to victory in women's London Marathon

Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei stormed to victory in the elite women's race at this year's London Marathon on Sunday, crossing the line in an impressive two hours, 17 minutes and 43 seconds. She held off competition from the likes of compatriot Brigid Kosgei, who was bidding to win the event for...
WORLD
The Independent

Andorra vs England prediction: How will World Cup qualifier play out?

England face Andorra in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Saturday evening as the Three Lions look to consolidate their place at the top of Group I.England are currently in pole position to clinch the sole automatic qualification spot for the World Cup in Qatar, four points clear of Albania and five points ahead of Poland having each played six games.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as England play AndorraGareth Southgate’s side have the luxury of some straightforward fixtures to see out the campaign, with a trip to group minnows San Marino awaiting on the final day of...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2020 London Marathon#British#Kenyan#London Marathons
BBC

London Marathon: Kidney donor and man with Down's among runners

A woman who donated a kidney to her best friend joined a man with Down's syndrome among the Welsh runners in this year's London Marathon. Rosie Morgan, 27, from Bridgend, made the donation to her friend Zoe, who suffered kidney failure, in March. Meanwhile, Michael Beynon from Chirk was running...
WORLD
Telegraph

Explore London's Little Ethiopia through food and coffee

The odour of roasted coffee beans and fermented flour was permeating the air in an airy, exposed brick wall café in Shepherd’s Bush. The café’s owner, Nazareth, was perched before our small group monitoring a small pan over an electric hob, shaking it every few seconds, coffee beans rattling back and forth.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hails female referee for England match as watershed moment for gender equality

Gareth Southgate has heralded England’s first match to be refereed by a woman as a watershed occasion for gender equality.Kateryna Monzul will take charge of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier away in Andorra She will officiate the match at the Estadi Nacional, with UEFA’s official website confirming her fellow Ukrainians Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko as assistant referees.France’s Stephanie Frappart will be the VAR with the fourth official and assistant VAR roles filled by men – Denys Shurman and Vikor Matyash respectively.Southgate acknowledged it is a step forward for female officials but is largely uninterested in their sex so long...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Demi Vollering secures Women’s Tour of Britain as Elisa Balsamo wins final stage

Demi Vollering secured the AJ Bell Women’s Tour title as world champion Elisa Balsamo claimed a sprint victory on the final stage in FelixstoweSD Worx rider Vollering was defending a lead of one minute and nine seconds in the general classification standings.Vollering’s advantage never looked in danger on Saturday’s last leg over 155.3km from Haverhill through to the Suffolk coast.The Dutchwoman stayed clear of any trouble to finish safely in the peloton.There had been an early breakaway from Eugenia Bujak, with Dani Christmas, Ane Santesteban, Sofia Bertizzolo and Veronica Ewers all helping to chase her down, albeit interrupted by a level crossing at around 56km left.The peloton, though, continued to work hard to pull back a lead, which had been more than three minutes, heading into the closing stages.It was Valcar–Travel & Service rider Balsamo, sporting the rainbow jersey, who had the legs to take the sprint finish on Sea Road ahead of Lorena Wiebes and Chloe Hosking.Vollering claimed the overall title, 1min 2secs ahead of Team DSM’s Juliette Labous.Clara Copponi was third for FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, a further three seconds off the pace.
CYCLING
Bleacher Report

Chicago Marathon 2021 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Nobody was faster in their respective races in the Windy City on Sunday than Seifu Tura and Ruth Chepngetich. Tura and Chepngetich won the 2021 men's and women's Chicago Marathon, respectively, in impressive fashion. Seifu Tura with his 1️⃣st major marathon win with 2:06:12 🇪🇹<br><br>American Galen Rupp comes in 2️⃣nd...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Lee Carsley admits he cannot demand perfection from England Under-21s

Boss Lee Carsley admits he cannot demand perfection from his England Under-21s The Young Lions face Andorra on Monday having blown a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in Slovenia on Thursday.They sit third in Group G, five points behind leaders the Czech Republic having played a game less, in the race to reach Euro 2023.England were held to a surprise 3-3 draw in Andorra a year ago and Carsley knows his young squad are not the finishing article.He said: “I’m often guilty of this, my expectation of this squad is I want them to be perfect every game. With the...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy