Ringo Starr envisions a brighter future in the new video for his song, “Let’s Change the World,” the sorta title track off his new EP, Change the World. Starr crafted the video in collaboration with the nonprofit, Kids in the Spotlight, which helps foster care youth create their own short films. Per a release, the kids in the program helped conceptualize the video with Starr, and then shadowed and assisted during the actual production, helping out with directing, lighting, choreography, wardrobe, photography, and more. “I wanted to make this video with kids because they are our future and this is for them,”...

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO