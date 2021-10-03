Roundtable: Predicting the Dallas Maverick record and playoff seed
Though we have a few weeks until the season, give us your prediction for record and playoff seed!. Matthew: This is a more complicated question than it seems because we do not know how the team will play. The team that empowers Luka Doncic as a pick and roll playmaker by surrounding him and Kristaps Porzingis with elite shooting, competent defenders is a regular season juggernaut waiting to happen. That team would likely challenge for the best offensive rating of all time and be slightly above average defensively if Porzingis can return to form on that end.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0