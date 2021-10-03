Nike: Short-Term Headwinds on Share Price

Peloton stock (NASDAQ: PTON) has declined by almost 10% over the last week, considerably underperforming the S&P 500 which remains down by about 2.5% over the same period. The stock is also down by about 15% over the last month (about 21 trading days). The recent sell-off is driven by a couple of factors. Firstly, the company recently indicated that it would be raising marketing spending in FY’22, particularly to build visibility for its treadmill products. This news came weeks after the company cut prices on its entry-level bike by $400 to $1,495 in late August, the second price cut in a year. This is likely has investors concerned about Peloton’s margins and near-term demand growth, considering that the at-home fitness trend could cool off with U.S. Covid-19 cases on the decline and vaccination rates rising. Separately, e-commerce and cloud computing behemoth Amazon is looking to play a bigger role in the health and fitness space. Last week, the company updated its fitness band lineup and launched new digital services including Halo Fitness, which will offer members hundreds of studio-quality workouts, that will be led by industry experts. With deep pockets and large products and a service ecosystem, Amazon could pose a challenge to Peloton’s interactive workout subscriptions, which the company is increasingly prioritizing over hardware.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO