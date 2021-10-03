CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemma, Jepkosgei win London Marathon for the first time

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia won the men's London Marathon for the first time on Sunday and Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya was victorious on her debut in the women's race. The 30-year-old Lemma, who was third in London last year, completed the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) route in two hours,...

