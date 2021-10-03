Library Matters - Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021

The Florence County Library will offer Preschool Storytime programs on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings beginning Oct. 5. Children ages two through five can attend Preschool Storytime. The Tuesday and Wednesday storytimes will be identical, so that adults can bring their preschooler to one storytime or the other. Space is limited for both storytimes to a first come, first serve basis. Both the Tuesday and Wednesday storytimes will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last 30 minutes. Daycare centers may call (843) 292-7382 for a separate appointment for Preschool Storytime. The storytimes will include stories, finger plays, simple crafts, and music. The library will also be offering a variety of virtual programs for children and teens. Please check the library website, www. florencelibrary.org, Facebook, Twitter and Dewey D. Fox Facebook page for virtual events. For more information, contact the Greenberg Children’s library at (843) 292-7377, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

