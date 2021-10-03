CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Library Matters - Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021

Morganton News Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 922 of the “most wanted” books. Current BCPL Top 10 Holds. 1. “The Jailhouse...

morganton.com

Fosters Daily Democrat

Events at the Dover Public Library the week of Oct. 4 to 10

DOVER — Throughout the month of October, we will be teaming up with the Plastics Group Sub-Committee of Dover’s Energy and the Environment Action Group to bring awareness of the very scary reality of… single-use plastics. We will be sharing tips on our social media pages (Facebook: @DoverPLNH and Instagram: @DoverPublicLibrary) on plastic alternatives and fast facts about the dangers of single-use plastics - especially concerning marine life. On Saturday, we invite kids in kindergarten and up to learn more about how plastics impact our ecosystem and how they can create an ocean clean-up device. We will also be raffling off a few plastic-alternative items in the library so be sure to stop by to learn more and enter your name in to win a prize.
DOVER, NH
inkfreenews.com

Syracuse Public Library Book Sale Oct. 16

SYRACUSE—The Friends of the Syracuse Public Library will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, to discuss its bag of books sale, slated from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, in the library’s meeting room. The sale will feature numerous antique books, which will be specially priced. Attendees...
SYRACUSE, IN
millburysutton.com

Programs with the Millbury Library, week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6

The following programs will be offered at the Millbury Public Library. For information and to register for programs, call 508-865-1181 or visit https://millburylibrary.org. Hours -- Monday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; closed on Sundays. Library awarded federal grant.
MILLBURY, MA
Columbus Dispatch

Library Lines: Book sale to support Worthington Libraries starts Oct. 15

It’s been 18 months, but the wait is nearly over. Worthington Libraries' popular “big” book sales are back. Held in the meeting room at Old Worthington Library, 820 High St., the sales have long given book lovers the opportunity to build their own personal library and, at the same time, support Worthington Libraries by purchasing donated books and items discarded from the collection.
WORTHINGTON, OH
Florence News Journal

Florence County Library to offer Preschool Storytime beginning Oct.5

The Florence County Library will offer Preschool Storytime programs on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings beginning Oct. 5. Children ages two through five can attend Preschool Storytime. The Tuesday and Wednesday storytimes will be identical, so that adults can bring their preschooler to one storytime or the other. Space is limited for both storytimes to a first come, first serve basis. Both the Tuesday and Wednesday storytimes will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last 30 minutes. Daycare centers may call (843) 292-7382 for a separate appointment for Preschool Storytime. The storytimes will include stories, finger plays, simple crafts, and music. The library will also be offering a variety of virtual programs for children and teens. Please check the library website, www. florencelibrary.org, Facebook, Twitter and Dewey D. Fox Facebook page for virtual events. For more information, contact the Greenberg Children’s library at (843) 292-7377, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Connecticut Post

Torrington Library holding Halloween bash Oct. 9

TORRINGTON — The Torrington Library’s Not-So-Spooky Halloween Bash will be held 4-6 p.m. Oct. 9. THe event is best for ages 1 to 10, and it will be kept “not so spooky” for young children. Admission is $10 per family, to benefit the library, for up to 6 people, and an extra $2 for addditional guests.
TORRINGTON, CT
Napa Valley Register

Friends of the Calistoga Library book sale Oct. 2

Been meaning to add to your home reading selection? Here's your chance. Friends of the Calistoga Library will hold a sidewalk book sale on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to raise funds for the library. Hardcover books will be on sale for just $1, and another...
CALISTOGA, CA
theavtimes.com

Book sale coming to Palmdale City Library Oct. 16

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library and Friends of the Palmdale City Library will hold a Book Sale on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd. On sale will be a large selection of gently used, like-new books in...
PALMDALE, CA
Webster County Citizen

- Princess reads soon at library, Saturday, Oct. 16

Chaney Watson, who was crowned the 2021 Seymour Apple Princess at the 49th annual Seymour Apple Festival, is the guest reader for “storytime” on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Seymour Community Library. All children are invited to attend. The program begins at 10 a.m., library officials said. Included at storytime...
SEYMOUR, MO
millburysutton.com

Programs with the Sutton Library, week of Oct. 7-13

Properly worn masks covering the nose and mouth are still required for anyone over the age of 2. Lobby pick-up and home delivery will continue to be available for the foreseeable future. Lobby pick-up is available six days a week, Monday and Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Home deliveries are made on Wednesdays. Home delivery is available to anyone in Sutton who desires it; there are no qualifications other than that you live in town.
SUTTON, MA
millburysutton.com

Programs with the Sutton Library, week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Properly worn masks covering the nose and mouth are still required for anyone over the age of 2. Lobby pick-up and home delivery will continue to be available for the foreseeable future. Lobby pick-up is available six days a week, Monday and Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Home deliveries are made on Wednesdays. Home delivery is available to anyone in Sutton who desires it; there are no qualifications other than that you live in town.
SUTTON, MA
