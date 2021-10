Nine winners were selected out of the thousands of participants in the first year of the Nebraska Beef Council’s Good Life Great Steaks Beef Passport program. Mary Jo Keenan of Hastings was the grand prize winner, receiving a $500 beef bundle from Custom Pack Inc. and a “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner” Cabela’s Cooler. Submitted passports with at least 11 stamps were eligible for the top prize.