I am so happy to report that Portland dancers and dance companies are back in the theaters performing live this month after an 18-month hiatus due to Covid-19. A welcome change for all of us. But don’t you dare come to the theater without proof of complete vaccination against Covid-19 or a negative Covid-19 test and a mask, because they won’t let you in. Portland performing arts organizations have united to form a vaccine coalition for indoor performances. They’ve put protocols in place to prioritize the health and safety of audience members, artists, staff, volunteers, and the community. So take care. And if either of these two options is not possible for you, almost all of Octobers’s performances also have virtual viewing options.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO