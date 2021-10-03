CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski likely to miss multiple games with fractured ribs

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTQDq_0cFg73eK00

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski were looking forward to Sunday’s shot at revenge against the New England Patriots. Unfortunately, Gronk won’t play in Week 4 and could be looking at an extended absence.

Gronkowski, one of the Buccaneers’ leading offensive weapons this season, took a hit to the ribs in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. While he would later return to the game, further tests revealed the injury severity was worse than expected.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, a CT scan and MRI determined that Gronkowski suffered two hairline fractures to his ribs. He didn’t make the trip to New England and there is doubt about his availability for Week 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jj2uQ_0cFg73eK00 Also Read:
Buccaneers vs Patriots: Week 4 NFL preview
  • Rob Gronkowski stats (career): 582 receptions, 8,668 receiving yards and 90 touchdowns

Through three games this season, Gronkowski has been a go-to target for Brady. The legendary duo has connected 16 times for 184 receiving yards and four touchdowns. With Brady set to pass the NFL’s all-time passing yards record on Sunday Night Football , many hoped the historic throw went to Gronk.

Instead, Brady will look to spread the ball around to one of the best receiving corps in the NFL. Antonio Brown is returning after missing Week 3 with COVID-19. If Brown is covered, Brady can target Pro Bowl wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Tampa Bay is a heavy favorite to beat the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. While Gronkowski won’t be part of the special day, his best friend and teammate might get enough revenge on Belichick for the both of them.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek on film story: ‘Has never happened once’

Rob Gronkowski’s film habits are getting him in trouble on the football field and at home. On Tuesday, the Buccaneers star tight end told reporters that his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, scolds him when he watches too much film. But, she quickly called him out on Twitter, when a fan asked if she could “confirm” the story is true.
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
USA Today

Tom Brady's kids are ruthless: 'I know nothing in this house'

He might be the greatest quarterback in football history, but Tom Brady’s legend and stardom are checked at the door when he gets home every day. Speaking to Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go” podcast on SiriusXM, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer was asked about being named to Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people for 2021.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Rob Gronkowski
247Sports

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers coach says it's 'a shame' Dak Prescott had to face Tom Brady

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott grabbed the attention of the country on Thursday night with his performance in a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Prescott’s play earned him tons of praise and respect, it was not enough to overcome one major hurdle. Going against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, it was always going to be an uphill battle, according to Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Rams in Los Angeles for what’s shaping up to be one of the best games of the regular season. Unfortunately, they’ll be without Antonio Brown. The Buccaneers placed Brown on the COVID/reserve list earlier this week. To make matters...
NFL
USA Today

Rob Gronkowski's dog steals the show on 'Monday Night Football'

During ESPN’s alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football” with legendary quarterbacking brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski made an appearance, but was upstaged by his adorable pup. Ralphie barked for Gronk’s attention during his live interview, and the future Hall of Famer obliged, giving...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Gisele Reacts To Being Back In New England

We’re less than two hours away from kickoff in New England, where the Patriots will host the Buccaneers in a return game for Tom Brady. Brady, of course, left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency in 2020. He spent two decades in New England, winning six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. However, the two sides parted ways in 2020 – reportedly due to a couple of reasons – and things have gone pretty well for Brady since.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Los Angeles Rams#Nfl Network#Ct#Mri#Pro Bowl#Steelers Qb
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
nickiswift.com

How Tall Is Tom Brady?

There's no doubt that the arguably intriguing Tom Brady stands out and has made his mark on the world, especially when it comes to the sports scene. As a professional football player who has found a staggering amount of success as a quarterback first with the New England Patriots and then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has thrilled fans of the game as a formidable figure on the field.
NFL
ESPN

Richard Sherman signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 'Best offer I had'

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced Wednesday. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Sherman signed a one-year contract. Sherman had been in discussions with the Buccaneers for several weeks and said on "The Richard Sherman Podcast" that multiple teams, including the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy