How To Tell If Your Puppy Is Ready To Sleep In Your Bed!

Elton’s story: Elton is a well-seasoned boy, easygoing and loving, who will quietly sleep the day away. He goes from one bed to another, soaking up the sunshine if he can find it. The next best thing to sleeping is eating yummy food and snuggling in your arms. Elton is blind, but like most blind dogs, once he learns his way around, he will get along in your home like a champ. Elton has some special needs, but the reward he offers is unconditional love only a senior knows how to give. We don’t know the story of his past, but if you have a soft spot for seniors and can provide a patient, loving home, his future is looking bright.

PETS ・ 29 DAYS AGO