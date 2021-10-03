Distinguished pol of the week: A star in the House
She is not as flashy as the “Squad.” She does not dominate social media. But it turns out Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, is a tenacious, effective dealmaker. Throughout a week in which the media often portrayed the centrist Senate holdouts as more reasonable, she again and again held firm to the deal the White House wanted — passage of both a hard infrastructure bill and a human infrastructure bill, which contain a host of progressive priorities (e.g., subsidized child care, paid sick leave, free community college).www.washingtonpost.com
