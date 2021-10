The Baltimore Ravens won the opening coin toss and elected to defer possession to the second half, so it was the Denver Broncos offense who got the ball to start the game. Ravens’ kicker Justin Tucker, fresh off a record-breaking 66 yard field goal last week to win the game, booted the opening kickoff through the end zone to give Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos offense the ball at their own 25 yard line to start the game. He would complete a quick slant to Tim Patrick for a quick 11 yards and a first down on the game’s first play.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO