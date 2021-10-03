CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs vs. Eagles Week 4: How to watch, listen and stream online

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
We’re onto Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season, and this time the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles at the Linc.

Andy Reid’s Chiefs haven’t traveled back to Philadelphia since 2013, and this time around he’ll have a chance to make history. Reid has been chasing his 100th win with Kansas City since Week 2, but the Chiefs have lost in back-to-back games. If he wins on Sunday, he’ll become the only head coach to win 100 games with two teams. Will the esteemed head coach get his 100th win against his former team?

Below are important game details about this regular-season matchup.

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

When: Sunday, Oct. 3, 12:00 p.m. CT.

Where: Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Streaming:

In-market: Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

Broadcast:

TV: CBS (KCTV-5)

Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)

Broadcasters:

Charles Davis and Ian Eagle.

Referee:

Opponent wire site:

Chiefs’ 2021 schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time

1 Sunday, Sept. 12 vs. Cleveland Browns 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

2 Sunday, Sept. 19 @ Baltimore Ravens (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

3 Sunday, Sept. 26 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

4 Sunday, Oct. 3 @ Philadelphia Eagles 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

5 Sunday, Oct. 10 vs. Buffalo Bills (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

6 Sunday, Oct. 17 @ Washington Football Team 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

7 Sunday, Oct. 24 @ Tennessee Titans 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

8 Monday, Nov. 1 vs. New York Giants (MNF) 7:15 p.m CT on ESPN

9 Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Green Bay Packers 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

10 Sunday, Nov. 14 @ Las Vegas Raiders (SNF) 7: 20 p.m. CT on NBC

11 Sunday, Nov. 21 vs. Dallas Cowboys 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

12 Sunday, Nov. 28 BYE BYE

13 Sunday, Dec. 5 vs. Denver Broncos 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

14 Sunday, Dec. 12 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

15 Thursday, Dec. 16 @ Los Angeles Chargers (TNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NFL Network / FOX / Prime

16 Sunday, Dec. 26 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

17 Sunday, Jan. 2 @ Cincinnati Bengals 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

18 Sunday, Jan. 9 @ Denver Broncos 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

