The Denver Broncos are out to a quick start against the New York Jets in Week 3, but it seems the team may have just seen another player suffer a serious injury. During the late stages of the second quarter against the New York Jets, with the Broncos leading 10-0, K.J. Hamler made the attempt to catch a pass from Teddy Bridgewater and seemed to suffer an injury to his leg. He was rolling around on the field in obvious pain as trainers rushed onto the field.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO