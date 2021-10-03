Bears vs. Lions Week 4: How to watch, listen and stream online
The Chicago Bears will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, where Chicago will be looking for their sixth win in the last seventh meetings against Detroit. The Bears and Lions are both desperate for a win following their respective Week 3 losses. Chicago is coming off its worst offensive performance in 40 years, where Matt Nagy has come under fire for his usage of rookie Justin Fields and his inability to make adjustments.bearswire.usatoday.com
