NFL

Chiefs vs. Eagles prediction, odds, and how to watch the Week 4 game

By Tyler Olson
profootballnetwork.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChiefs -7 Moneyline: Chiefs -310, Eagles +245. Over/Under: 54 (Under -110, Over -110) The Chiefs and Eagles don’t face each other often. Throughout each franchise’s existence, the two have only matched up eight times. After those eight contests, neither team takes any bragging rights into Sunday as the series is tied at 4-4. The Chiefs, however, have won the previous two matchups between the two teams.

