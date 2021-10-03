Goals still obtainable this season for Rutgers Football

This football season, time permitting, I get to humor the Rutgers fan base (and myself personally) with a weekly film analysis. Last week, the Delaware win was covered here. More than probably any other Rutgers game I ever watched in my lifetime, it was almost impossible to know what was actually happening in real-time other than high-level observations: 1. Rutgers played with more heart as a team. 2, Michigan’s defense held in a way very few other teams can when on the field so much. 3. Regardless of the end game outcome, there is real hope for Rutgers to beat a top-25 team for the first time in a decade this season and at some point in the intermediate future beat a real conference title contender. The real question became, how close are they really? How long is this intermediate timeline or competitive window in length?

DELAWARE, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO