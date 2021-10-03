CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goals still obtainable this season for Rutgers Football

By Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State beat Rutgers in the air. It beat Rutgers on the ground. It beat Rutgers on defense and yes, even on special teams. Saturday just wasn't a good day for Rutgers as the Buckeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 52-13. "We'll take a look at the tape, and we're gonna...

Rutgers football falls short to No. 19 Michigan for 1st loss

The Rutgers football team was defeated 20-13 on Saturday against Michigan. The loss is the first of the season for the Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-1) and their sixth straight loss against the No. 19 Wolverines (4-0, 1-0). Michigan, who started off the game with the football, set the tone immediately...
Q&A with Rutgers Football quarterback Noah Vedral

Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral met with the media after practice on Tuesday inside The Bubble. See what he had to say below about stacking up with Michigan, the run game, the play of the offensive, his thoughts on Ohio State and more. GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS —...
Rutgers Football Film Study: Can they play with B1G Heavyweights?

This football season, time permitting, I get to humor the Rutgers fan base (and myself personally) with a weekly film analysis. Last week, the Delaware win was covered here. More than probably any other Rutgers game I ever watched in my lifetime, it was almost impossible to know what was actually happening in real-time other than high-level observations: 1. Rutgers played with more heart as a team. 2, Michigan’s defense held in a way very few other teams can when on the field so much. 3. Regardless of the end game outcome, there is real hope for Rutgers to beat a top-25 team for the first time in a decade this season and at some point in the intermediate future beat a real conference title contender. The real question became, how close are they really? How long is this intermediate timeline or competitive window in length?
Scott Frost Not Happy With Adrian Martinez ‘Rumors’

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez briefly left last week’s 23-20 overtime loss to Michigan State. But ahead of Saturday’s game against Northwestern, Huskers head coach Scott Frost is addressing some rumors. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Frost said that he’s been hearing some “ridiculous rumors” about his starting quarterback. He...
Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
The night Alabama’s dynasty died

It was well after midnight in Bryant-Denny Stadium and the laptop keyboards were rattling. For four hours and five minutes the night of Sept. 19, 2015, and into the following morning, Alabama and Ole Miss played one of the strangest college football games in memory -- fluke plays, crazy turnovers and rule-bending touchdowns led to perhaps the pinnacle of the Hugh Freeze experience. His brand of chaos slipped out of Tuscaloosa with a 43-37 win that, paired with the previous October’s upset in Oxford, gave Ole Miss consecutive wins over Alabama for the first time in program history.
Ed Orgeron shredded for postgame comment after LSU's loss to Kentucky

Kentucky ran the ball for 330 yards Saturday night against LSU. Ed Orgeron said he was surprised by the Wildcats’ ground game. As you might expect, Orgeron is getting shredded on Twitter for that comment. Orgeron being surprised by the Cats pounding the rock raises the question of how closely he studied the film. Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez entered Saturday with 104 carries for 621 rushing yards, a conference-leading average of 124.20 yards per game.
Former Mountaineer Player Tells Neal Brown to Get out of Morgantown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Like all West Virginia fans following the Mountaineers’ disappointing 45-20 loss to Baylor, former West Virginia players were frustrated with the performance of the team on the field today. Former Mountaineer running back Dreamius Smith, who played at West Virginia from 2013-2014, said the following on...
College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
Penn State coach James Franklin sounds off on Iowa fans booing injured Nittany Lions

Penn State had multiple players go down with injuries in the Nittany Lions’ 23-20 loss to No. 3 Iowa. They were met with boos from the Hawkeye home crowd. FOX color commentator Joel Klatt believed that the Iowa crowd thought Penn State was trying to stunt the Iowa momentum by stopping the clock and falling down on the field with minor injuries.
Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 6

What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6. Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 6 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
Here are three takeaways from Penn State football’s 23-20 loss to Iowa

Penn State football is undefeated no more. Iowa handed the Nittany Lions their first loss of the season with a 23-20 score in Iowa City. Penn State was beaten, battered and bruised, with a number of players missing large swaths of the game, including quarterback Sean Clifford. Entering the game in relief for Clifford was backup Ta’Quan Roberson, who went 7-for-21 on passes for 34 yards and two interceptions.
