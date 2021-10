2. Joey Bosa has his first multi-sack game of the season. Joey Bosa is primed for a huge game in this one. Bosa has definitely been great thus far in the season but it definitely feels like he has more to bring to the table and it is not really even his fault. All the stars are aligning for Bosa to convert on more sack opportunities in this game and he might just have his best game of the season in Week 4.