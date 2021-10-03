How the Texas Longhorns graded out in their win over TCU

How Texas graded out in Saturday's 32-27 win at TCU:. They can't all be Rice and Texas Tech defenses. Casey Thompson (12 of 22 for 142 yards, one touchdown and one interception) had a perfunctory passing day but did some things as a runner, including a very nice 41-yard scramble in the first half. He looked off on his deeper throws, never made the connection with Xavier Worthy — though he certainly tried, including an overthrow in the end zone and a bad-decision throw into triple coverage that resulted in an interception.