Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Jayden Daniels passed for 286 yards and threw two touchdown passes to Ricky Pearsall, and Arizona State used big plays to defeat No. 20 UCLA 42-23. The Sun Devils were forced to punt on their first drive before scoring on their next five to take control of the game and likely the Pac-12′s South Division. The Bruins fall to 3-2, 1-1. Rachaad White rushed for two TDs, including a 49-yard score early in the third quarter to extend Arizona State’s lead to 32-23. STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Tanner McKee threw a TD pass on an untimed down at the end of regulation to tie the game and another on the opening possession of overtime to lead Stanford to a 31-24 victory over No. 3 Oregon. McKee came back after leaving for a play on the final drive of regulation with an injury to tie the game on a 2-yard pass to Elijah Higgins after a holding penalty by Oregon in the end zone extended the game one play. McKee then gave the Cardinal (3-2, 2-1) the lead with a 14-yarder to John Humphreys in overtime. Oregon was seeking its first 5-0 starts in eight years.