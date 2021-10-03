CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Better Buy: Apple Stock or Every Nasdaq Stock?

koamnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and the Nasdaq have both delivered excellent returns for shareholders since the market rebounded from the COVID-19 crash a year and a half ago. Investors poured cash into large-cap tech stocks as businesses and consumers adjusted to the pandemic economy. Which one is better for you moving...

www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 1

investing.com

4 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for Q4 2021

The market is experiencing raging volatility due to factors like index rebalancing, portfolio adjustments, high inflation, and debt ceiling concerns. With a temporary rise in the debt limit, the possibility of a default still hovers. As experts expect a correction in the near term, dividend stocks such as Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Dow Inc. (DOW), and Sysco Corp (SYY), offering a stable income stream, could be solid bets now.Driven by investors’ concerns over rising inflation and U.S.-China trade tensions, the dollar eased, and a gauge of global equity markets fell on Monday. "In the past, escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions has sparked risk off among investors," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. Moreover, the U.S. Senate temporarily raised the $28.4 trillion debt limit to avoid a potential default. This gives the administration a timeframe of eight weeks to address the issue. This, combined with seasonal factors like index rebalancing and portfolio adjustments, are leading to heightened market volatility.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

First of all, no stock capable of quintupling your money in just over three years is a low-risk investment, so keep that in mind as we go on. And yes, as odd as it may seem, 2025 isn't much more than three years into the future. Having said that, there certainly are some impressive companies that could deliver this kind of return -- or more -- in a relatively short time frame if things go well.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Wix Is Down 50% From Its High -- Is Now the Time to Buy?

Wix makes web development easy for everyone. "Business Solutions" are proving to be a big revenue driver. Wix's recent investments are masking its true profitability. Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX), an international leader in no-code website development, has seen its stock price cut in half since reaching an all-time high in February. Though the company revised its full-year revenue and cash flow guidance slightly down during the second quarter, the ongoing sell-off could serve as a great potential buying opportunity for investors. Let's see why.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Better Vaccine Stock: Moderna or Novavax?

Moderna is raking in cash with its COVID-19 vaccine and has a solid pipeline. Novavax has multiple near-term catalysts that could drive its stock significantly higher. The big differentiator between these stocks is valuation. Some investors have made fortunes since early 2020 by investing in COVID-19 vaccine leaders. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

There's only 1 Dow stock that's falling

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is shooting up 537 points, or 1.6%, with 29 of its 30 components gaining ground, as investors cheered signs that the government's debt ceiling deadline will be extended. The only stock losing ground was International Business Machine Corp.'s , which slipped 0.1%, putting it on track for a third straight loss. Meanwhile, as the best performing shares, Dow Inc. rallied 3.6%, Nike Inc. hiked up 2.7% and UnitedHealth Group Inc. advanced 2.6%. IBM's stock was also on of the two of the 75 equity components of the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF that was losing ground, the other was Citrix Systems Inc.'s , which slipped 0.4%.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Time to Buy Back into the COVID Stocks

The stock market has experienced some wild rides since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. We saw a crash in 2020 and a subsequent rally that currently puts us just 3% away from all-time highs in the indices. It has been a year and a half since COVID came to America and there are big questions surrounding what stocks will outperform into the end of the year.
STOCKS
investing.com

Is Penny Stock NXT-ID a Buy?

Nxt-ID (NXTD), a leading provider of technology products and services for healthcare applications, has witnessed its stock price decline significantly over the past month due to investor concerns surrounding its reverse stock split proposal vote to avoid Nasdaq delisting. In addition, since the company has been struggling to stay afloat, is the penny stock a safe bet now? Read more to find out.A development-stage technology company, Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD), is engaged in developing and marketing solutions for healthcare applications, payment, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company’s expansion into new customer segments and the extension of its products to federal and state agencies amid the growing need for telehealth solutions have helped it witness revenue growth of 14% year-over-year in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

