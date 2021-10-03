CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Become a Leader on the Soccer Pitch With These 12 Verbal Cues

By Tyler Tredway
STACK
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompared to other sports fields, the standard soccer pitch is humongous. It’s bigger than a football field, and it dwarfs the size of a basketball court or hockey rink. When playing on such an expansive surface, communication is absolutely vital. No player can see everything going on around them, and that’s where verbal cues come in. To have success on the pitch, soccer teams and players must be able to effectively communicate with one another.

www.stack.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders' son celebrates touchdown with his dad's signature dance

Deion Sanders must be having the time of his life, coaching his son Shedeur at Jackson State this season. On Saturday, against Alabama A&M, the Tigers are routing their opponents, leading 61-15 midway through the fourth quarter. Shedeur scored a touchdown in the game and then broke out a familiar...
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
The Spun

Auburn Player Ejected After Brutal Targeting Call

If the Auburn Tigers are going to upset the Georgia Bulldogs at home this Saturday, they’ll need to do it without defensive back Smoke Monday. During the first half of play, Monday was ejected for targeting. It wasn’t really a debatable call since he lowered the crown of his helmet and launched himself at Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cue#Soccer Players#Football#The Soccer Pitch
thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence Co. Girls soccer pitches a shutout in Senior night victory over Pikeville

Louisa, Ky. — Three Lawrence Co. seniors combined for eight goals and six assists in a 10-0 victory over Pikeville Tuesday night on Senior night. The SoccerDawgs improved to 11-5 as Senior Jasmine Justice scored 6 goals, Senior Alyssa Moore scored once and assisted on 4 goals, Senior Shelby Borders had 1 goal and 2 assists, Maggie Johnson 1 goal and 1 assist, Jenna Sammons 1 goal and 1 assist, Brylee Blair had 2 assists.
PIKEVILLE, KY
The Spun

Michael Jordan Names The 1 Athlete Who Intimidates Him

Legendary NBA star Michael Jordan was never intimidated by someone else on the basketball court. The golf course, though, is a different story. The six-time NBA champion recently admitted in an interview with Stephen Curry that he got a little intimidated at the Ryder Cup. Jordan, an avid golf fan,...
NBA
STACK

5 Basketball Footwork Drills

Good footwork and agility are keys to success on the court. To be effective on both offense and defense, you need the ability to change direction while maintaining balance. Improve your footwork, and you’ll quickly see improvements to everything from dribbling to shooting. The best way to improve your footwork...
WORKOUTS
Syracuse.com

Section III boys soccer stats leaders (Week 4)

Here are Section III boys soccer stats leaders through Week 4. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. Look for overall stats leaders on Mondays. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission. Registration on or use...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Times Herald-Record

Boys soccer: How Roosevelt has risen quickly to become a contender

The players lamented over the summer a golden opportunity that never was. Last season, they believed, not only was their best chance to excel, but probably the last chance with this group. The Franklin D. Roosevelt High School boys soccer team made significant strides in the spring season, as the...
ROOSEVELT, NY
fordhamsports.com

Men’s Soccer Back On Pitch Against Seton Hall & Saint Louis

Bronx, N.Y. – (September 27, 2021) – After a pair of losses last week, the Fordham men's soccer team looks to get back on track with a home match against Seton Hall on Tuesday night, while traveling to Saint Louis for a Saturday night showdown. The Rams (2-6-1, 1-1 A10)...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastaurorabee.com

Chiefs come up short on boys soccer pitch

Iroquois’ boys soccer team found itself in one of its closest games in nearly a half dozen outings Monday, but in the end the Chiefs were unable to pick up their third win of the season thanks to a relentless Sweet Home defense that left Iroquois on the wrong side of a 2-0 decision. The game was scoreless until just […]
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Yo Gotti Becomes Co-Owner Of D.C. United Soccer Team

Yo Gotti has gone from taking over the rap game to taking over the soccer game -- 'cause the star MC is now a co-owner of the MLS' D.C. United!!!. Gotti just announced his new business venture on Monday ... saying he -- alongside 3 other investors -- bought ownership of the franchise.
MLS
EKU Sports

EKU Soccer Pitches Shutout For First ASUN Victory

Richmond, Ky. – — The Eastern Kentucky University soccer team knocked off Jacksonville, 2-0, to pick up its first ASUN victory of the season on Thursday. Eastern Kentucky (5-6, 1-2 ASUN) put a lot of pressure on the Dolphins from the first touch of the match. The Colonels got a...
RICHMOND, KY
Standard-Speaker

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Cougars blank Wolfpack in return to soccer pitch

Gavin Huey scored two first-half goals to lead Hazleton Area over host Wilkes-Barre Area 3-0 in Wyoming Valley Conference boys’ soccer action Friday. This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
HAZLETON, PA
WWMT

Vicksburg soccer dominating the pitch in 2021

VICKSBURG, Mich. — The Vicksburg soccer team didn't win a single conference match in 2020, but what a difference a year makes. The Vicksburg Bulldogs 11-2-2 overall, 4-0-2 in the Wolverine Conference. Vicksburg returning all but one player from the 2020 squad, a list that includes Josiah McClelland, and star...
VICKSBURG, MI
PennLive.com

Mid-Penn boys soccer stats: Scoring and saves leaders

Fall sports seasons are nearing their midpoint and standout soccer players in the Mid-Penn Conference are piling up the goals, assists, saves and shutouts. Here are a list of leaders in those categories, reported to PennLive by coaches who responded to our requests for information. Scoring Goals Assists Points. Ben...
SOCCER
Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico State men’s soccer looking to leaders on young team in rebuild

CHICO — This year’s Chico State men’s soccer team is one unlike any other that head coach Felipe Restrepo has coached at the school. For the first time in his coaching career Restrepo is being forced to start freshman who he traditionally has redshirt in their first year with the program.
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy