MOBILE, AL. (WPMI) — A Mobile father of three is back home from the hospital, after struggling 73 days with the Delta Variant of COVID-19. Family members were waiting outside of Spring Hill Medical Center to greet Antoine Lott. The 41-year-old spent more than two weeks on a ventilator and chest tube. Hospital officials said Lott is the first Spring Hill patient placed on a ventilator to survive the Delta Variant. Lott said it was his support team of nurses and family who kept him in the battle.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO