WATCH VIDEO | Crowds pack Flood City Music Festival for Bruce Hornsby, weekend of 'great live shows'

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bruce Kaufer found the perfect way to celebrate his retirement on Saturday.

The Greensburg man drove to Johnstown and staked out a front-row seat for the Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers show during AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival.

“Today is the first day of my retirement,” Kaufer said at People’s Natural Gas Park downtown. “This is the way I’m beginning the first day of my retirement. Literally, I’m chasing my passions in life.”

Kaufer said he’s been a fan since Hornsby played with the Grateful Dead in the 1990s.

“I’m a Deadhead: Anything associated with the Grateful Dead,” he said.

Kaufer spent Saturday afternoon enjoying the festival’s other bands and making new friends. When he grabbed the front-row, center-aisle seat for Hornsby’s show, he held another three or four seats for people he met earlier on Saturday.

Festival Chairman Ron Carnevali said he uses one guiding principle in selecting bands for the annual event.

“I want bands that play great live shows,” he said. “I rely on people who hear live music and tell me about a great show.”

The festival always features a variety of music styles and genres, but Carnevali said he doesn’t worry about selecting specific types.

“We don’t draw lines in the sand about what is rock, folk and country,” he said. “I think those lines have been blurred.”

In addition to headliners Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers on Saturday and Uprooted with Michael Glabicki on Friday, the festival featured nationally touring acts, such as Midnight North and Maggie Rose, and local and regional acts, including Johnstown’s own The Ne’er Do Wells.

“It was awesome to play in the town where we all are from,” The Ne’er Do Wells vocalist Sonya Giuffre said. “It’s an honor. We know there aren’t many local bands that get chosen each year.”

The festival brings exposure to visitors and music fans from other areas and states, band member Adam Milkovich said.

“This is probably the biggest venue we’ve played,” Milkovich said.

AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival is organized by Johnstown Area Heritage Association as its featured event.

Shelley Johansson, JAHA director of marketing and communications, estimated attendance on Saturday at about 3,000 people.