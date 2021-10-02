San Carlos City Manager Jeff Maltbie

In his monthly In the Loop and other announcements, San Jacinto City Manager Rob Johnson reported the latest in new retail and commercial developments and residential projects underway in the city. Johnson, on his city website and Facebook monthly meeting, paid particular attention to San Jacinto’s Class Leasing firm requesting applications for 100 workers to help increase the needed labor force in and around the community. He said the firm is looking for production managers, buyers, truck drivers, plumbers, welders, carpenters, electricians and framers. He said they should contact R. French at (951) 293-3929. He added that the San Jacinto Unified School District and several local restaurants are also looking to hire new employees. He cited a number of retail and commercial deve.

SAN JACINTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO