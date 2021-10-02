CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

San Carlos City Manager Jeff Maltbie

sanmateocountynews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinedu V. Okobi, SMC’s George Floyd. Sunday, October 3rd at 2:00 pm, Chinedu Okobi Remembrance Rally led by the San Mateo NAACP, Unitarian Universalists of San Mateo, Island United Church, Justice For Chinedu, the families of victims who died at the hands of law enforcement, community leaders and members. Tomorrow...

sanmateocountynews.com

sanmateocountynews.com

Criminal Enforcement Task Force

Same Questions 4 years later for Candidate Carlos G. Bolanos. If San Mateo County Sheriff Greg Munks, and UnderSheriff Carlos G. Bolanos would lie about this you can bet they would lie about anything. It’s been 14 years, they are not the only ones lying about it. Since Carlos G....
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
sanmateocountynews.com

Matt Grocott

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
sanmateocountynews.com

SMC Citizen Advocate Brent Turner

San Mateo County, why would Mark Church Reject This?. Letter sent October 6, 2021 to San Mateo County Government Official Mark Church. I’m very excited that Board of Supervisors President David Canepa, along with San Francisco County Board President Shamann Walton, has petitioned the Secretary of State to create regulations that will allow San Mateo County and other counties to conduct pilot projects for an open-source paper ballot voting system in the November 2022 election.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
sanmateocountynews.com

San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos

Update: 9:20 AM Kaylan Freeman waived his right to a Preliminary Hearing today. October 26, 2021 8:30 AM Arraignment Hearing, He remains in custody on $4,000,000 Bail. To Listen call 1-503-300-6847 Code 438807 Time: 9:00 AM. San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos G. Bolanos Lies once again. “His Identification was unknown...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
San Mateo Daily Journal

San Carlos eyes density, taller height limits to meet RHNA goals

Preparing for a state-mandated influx of housing to be built, San Carlos officials are eyeing a series of potential zoning changes that could make its ambitious goals possible. “These changes we’re likely going to be making will be transformational for San Carlos in many ways,” Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan said during...
SAN CARLOS, CA
San Mateo Daily Journal

San Carlos considers staff bonuses

San Carlos will be the next Peninsula city to consider bonuses for its staff in an effort to show appreciation for city employees who’ve worked full time through the pandemic. “I am so appreciative of how hard our staff has worked throughout the pandemic and am looking forward to discussing...
SAN CARLOS, CA
sanmateocountynews.com

Dominion Democracy Suite Voting System

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
David J
William Massey
winonapost.com

Sarvi out as Winona city manager

The city of Winona’s top administrator for the past six years, Steve Sarvi, is no longer working for the city as of this afternoon. City leaders themselves either declined to comment or did not respond to questions, but Sarvi confirmed his departure in an interview with the Post. The move comes after Sarvi has been out of the office following a closed session meeting of the City Council on Tuesday night to discuss his performance.
WINONA, MN
San Mateo Daily Journal

San Carlos’ East Side Vision Plan moving forward

San Carlos is one vote away from formally adopting a vision plan that will influence years of growth in the city’s east side after planning commissioners granted the plan their blessing this week. “It won’t be easy to achieve this vision and these goals but we can do it together,...
SAN CARLOS, CA
sanmateocountynews.com

San Mateo County, why would Mark Church Reject This?

Letter sent October 6, 2021 to San Mateo County Government Official Mark Church. I’m very excited that Board of Supervisors President David Canepa, along with San Francisco County Board President Shamann Walton, has petitioned the Secretary of State to create regulations that will allow San Mateo County and other counties to conduct pilot projects for an open-source paper ballot voting system in the November 2022 election.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
cityofhoodriver.gov

City Manager Selection Announced

After an extensive search process, the Hood River City Council announced that Abigail Elder will be Hood River’s next city manager. She takes her new post November 1. Elder was most recently Director of Community Services and Engagement for the City of Beaverton. She has more than 15 years of local government management experience in Oregon, from public library administration to serving as director of the mayor’s office for the City of Beaverton.
BEAVERTON, OR
#Rape#San Carlos#San Francisco#Minneapolis Police#Unitarian Universalists#Island United Church#Justice For Chinedu#The Media Newspapers#Smc Sheriff#Smcjustice#Log Records
San Mateo Daily Journal

San Carlos approves climate plan

With a swift and unanimous vote, San Carlos welcomed in a guiding document meant to help the city aggressively tackle increasing environmental risks from climate change, including sea level rise, flooding and wildfires. “It contains many bold ideas,” Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan said during Monday’s meeting. “I’m so glad that the...
SAN CARLOS, CA
KTLA

California eases gang enhanced sentence rules under bill signed by Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday approved limiting prison terms for those associated with street gangs, among several criminal justice bills restricting enhancements that can add years to offenders’ sentences. In doing so he followed recommendations from an advisory committee the most populous state created last year to continue reducing criminal penalties in the latest […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
funcheap.com

San Francisco to Mandate Vaccines for City Contractors

Mayor London N. Breed issued a Mayoral Order mandating vaccination for all City contractors who work alongside City employees on a regular basis at a facility owned, leased, or controlled by the City. This mandate will also apply to all City Commissioners. All contractors will be required to be fully vaccinated by December 31st.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
lonelyplanet.com

These San Jose, California, neighborhoods are the heart of the city

San Jose is an exciting metropolis that offers a lot more to travelers than what first meets the eye. Divided into 18 distinct neighborhoods that cover 181 square miles, the sprawling area that constitutes San Jose houses the third-largest population in California. With so much ground to cover, you won’t be able to fit everything into one trip, but this San Jose neighborhood guide is a good place to start.
Valley News

San Jacinto City Manager updates city projects

In his monthly In the Loop and other announcements, San Jacinto City Manager Rob Johnson reported the latest in new retail and commercial developments and residential projects underway in the city. Johnson, on his city website and Facebook monthly meeting, paid particular attention to San Jacinto’s Class Leasing firm requesting applications for 100 workers to help increase the needed labor force in and around the community. He said the firm is looking for production managers, buyers, truck drivers, plumbers, welders, carpenters, electricians and framers. He said they should contact R. French at (951) 293-3929. He added that the San Jacinto Unified School District and several local restaurants are also looking to hire new employees. He cited a number of retail and commercial deve.
SAN JACINTO, CA
iecn.com

San Bernardino City Manager Rob Field threatens future stability of police department, public safety

The safety of San Bernardino’s residents and families is always the top priority of the men and women of the San Bernardino Police Officers Association. The commitment has been demonstrated repeatedly during the last decade as we worked collaboratively with the City to keep the Police Department intact through the bankruptcy, supported the revised City Charter, and successfully worked to pass Measure S last November.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
sanmateocountynews.com

Excushield Inc

Sheriff’s Office is hiring Help. Execushield Inc. $4,532,790.00. “Protecting Life and Enforcing Peace” “A Force for Good.” That sounds Wonderful doesn’t it. This sounds like something the Public would be interested in knowing about doesn’t it. By Michael G. Stogner. Today’s Board of Supervisor Meeting Agenda Item 11. ResolutionStatus:Agenda Ready.
