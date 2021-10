TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main hazards the forecast has will be another round of rain tonight and the potential for frost mainly in north-central Kansas Saturday morning. Tonight’s round of rain will not be as widespread as the past two storm systems that we’ve had impact northeast Kansas. There will be several spots that get 0.10″ or less but there may also be spots that get more than 0.25″. Confidence is low on how much rain will fall however latest indications are that areas south of I-70 will get the higher rainfall totals. Severe weather is not expected with lightning the only hazard.

