Hudsonville Unity Christian only had the ball for 15 offensive plays in the first half of its Friday night OK Blue matchup with Spring Lake. While the snaps may have been limited, the Crusaders were efficient with their possessions. Unity Christian scored four first half touchdowns and added a safety to jump on Spring Lake 34-14 at the break. The Crusaders added three more scores in the third quarter and overwhelmed the Lakers 54-21 in a battle of two previously unbeaten teams.

SPRING LAKE, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO