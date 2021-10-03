Go Oak Cliff presents Oaktoberfest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Reweave will feature Jade Walker's Mire + Mend and Birdsong. Participants will have materials for them to weave into the pieces, and volunteers and staff will be around to help. This is an outdoor event, so social distancing and masks are encouraged. Participants are encouraged to bring strips of cloth, rope, old leashes, string - whatever they have to integrate their stories.

