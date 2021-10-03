CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Go Oak Cliff presents Oaktoberfest

culturemap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Go Oak Cliff will present the inaugural Oaktoberfest, a beer-themed fall event that kicks off with a 1.128 mile fun run around Tyler Station with beer samples for race participants. Following the fun run is an afternoon of food, polka music, and local beer hosted in a Oktoberfest-style tent. Each ticket includes a 12-ounce beer stein and two drink tokens.

dallas.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dallas News

Take a tour of Oak Cliff next month with Passport Oak Cliff

Heritage Oak Cliff is inviting the community to stamp their neighborhood passport at its inaugural Passport Oak Cliff next month. The program is an effort to showcase the organization’s member neighborhoods. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 23-24, visitors will get their passport stamped while taking a tour of neighborhood attractions in Stevens Park, Winnetka Heights and other notable areas.
MUSIC
visitsavannah.com

Live Oak Restaurants

Live Oak Restaurant Group Rooted 40 Years in the Low Country Sharing our Community Spirit, Good Food, Fun, Family & Friends!. Check individual restaurant website for additional safety protocols (Dub's Pub, Fiddler's Crab House, Molly McGuire's , Spanky's Pizza Galley & Saloon, Tubby's Seafood River Street, Tubby's Tank House Thunderbolt)
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Cliff#Beer Stein#Race
culturemap.com

Nash Farm presents Harvest Moon Supper

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Nash Farm will present Harvest Moon Supper, the kick-off celebration to Texas Wine Month that will premiere Bull Lion Ranch and Vineyard as the newest addition to Grapevine’s Urban Wine Trail.
FOOD & DRINKS
culturemap.com

Grapevine Main Station presents Oktoberfest on Peace Plaza

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Oktoberfest on Peace Plaza will feature the Oom-Pah Daddies playing a variety of polka music and traditional Oktoberfest tunes. Visitors can enjoy games and German-style brews from Hop & Sting Brewing Co.
MUSIC
KATU.com

Oaks Park ScareGrounds!

Today on Afternoon Live, Chloe gave us a sneak peak of one of the a haunted houses at the Oaks Park ScareGrounds opening this Friday! The event features three horrifying haunted walkthrough attractions, House of Horrors Scarezone, Graveyard Pumpkin Patch, Last ‘Scream’ Photo Op, as well as Oaks Park Thrill Rides, Games, Concessions. And for the first time ever, Oaks Park amusement rides will also be open along with the haunted houses!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Music
culturemap.com

The Trail Foundation presents Pop-Up Beer Garden

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Attendees of the Pop-Up Beer Garden will enjoy local beer and live music from Austin musicians, all while supporting The Trail Foundation's mission to protect, enhance, and connect the Butler Trail for the benefit of all. A wide variety of Austin musicians, including Tje Austin and Zack Morgan, Stephanie Bergara, Sonya Jevette, Mariachi Relampago, and more, will perform. Food will be available for purchase on-site from local food trucks.
DRINKS
culturemap.com

Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre presents Coppélia

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Coppélia is a comedic ballet about Doctor Coppélius, a fanatical dollmaker who creates Coppélia to be his companion and secretly dreams of discovering a way of bringing her to life.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Elisabet Ney Museum presents Reweave: Community Weaving Event

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Reweave will feature Jade Walker's Mire + Mend and Birdsong. Participants will have materials for them to weave into the pieces, and volunteers and staff will be around to help. This is an outdoor event, so social distancing and masks are encouraged. Participants are encouraged to bring strips of cloth, rope, old leashes, string - whatever they have to integrate their stories.
MUSEUMS
culturemap.com

Hermann Park Conservancy presents 18th Annual Run in the Park

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The 18th annual Run in the Park consists of a 5K, 10K, and 1K kids' run/walk, where running and exercise enthusiasts of all abilities can come out, explore the park, and enjoy the trails, all while supporting Hermann Park Conservancy.
LIFESTYLE
culturemap.com

Plano Food & Wine Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Plano Food & Wine Festival will feature wine from 30 local and national award-winning wineries, and food from 15 Plano restaurants.
PLANO, TX
culturemap.com

Turtle Creek Association presents 20th Anniversary Tour of Homes

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Turtle Creek Association's 20th Anniversary Tour of Homes: "Life Elevated," will take virtual visitors on an exclusive look into some of the finest, most glamourous, and intriguing residences on the corridor. The event will be hosted by local TV personality Ron Corning.
LIFESTYLE
culturemap.com

Dallas Fall Arts Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The inaugural Dallas Fall Arts Festival will feature an afternoon of dance and music performances. The festival is co–produced by Bruce Wood Dance and The Dallas Conservatory.
SOCIETY
culturemap.com

Cleburne Wine & Art Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Benefiting The Rainbow Room of Johnson County, The Cleburne Wine & Art Festival is back after last year’s pause with a fresh crop of Texas wines, food truck fare, art & craft vendors and live music.
FESTIVAL
culturemap.com

Houston Arboretum presents Halloween Pup Crawl & Pet Expo

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center presents the annual Pup Crawl & Pet Expo, which is turning spooky this year with a Halloween-themed outdoor experience. Guests are encouraged to bring their furry friends in creative costumes for a chance to win fun prizes while exploring the Arboretum trails and enjoying brews from Saint Arnold Brewing Company. Attendees can also interact with local pet vendors at the expo and take home a commemorative Pup Crawl glass.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Bayou City Art Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Art Colony Association, the producer of Bayou City Art Festival, will welcome artists, patrons and supporters back for Houston’s signature art event. Bayou City Art Festival will spotlight the festival’s featured artist McKenzie Fisk, a painter from Los Angeles, as it transforms the streets of Downtown into artistic avenues bursting with colors and culture. As one of the top art festivals in the country, the weekend event will provide patrons with the opportunity to personally meet artists, view original works, and purchase artwork from 19 art disciplines including world-class paintings, prints, jewelry, sculptures and more.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Fort Worth Opera presents Entre Amigos

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Fort Worth Opera’s 75th anniversary season kicks off with Entre Amigos (Between Friends), an all-star celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. This one-night-only concert is co-curated by renowned opera singers Vanessa Becerra, Claudia Chapa, and Luis Alejandro Orozco.
FORT WORTH, TX
culturemap.com

Miradela presents Sweet like Pan Dulce Pop-Up

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Sweet like Pan Dulce event will be hosted by the official Coffee Shop Sponsor, Tenfold Coffee Company. The event is created by Miradela, local Latina centric apparel brand/co-owner of HTX Boss Babes, a local organization that hosts biannual events for women-owned businesses. This year’s outdoor event will be filled with the pan dulce, food, music, drinks, interactive photo installations, shopping, and more.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy