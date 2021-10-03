Go Oak Cliff presents Oaktoberfest
Go Oak Cliff will present the inaugural Oaktoberfest, a beer-themed fall event that kicks off with a 1.128 mile fun run around Tyler Station with beer samples for race participants. Following the fun run is an afternoon of food, polka music, and local beer hosted in a Oktoberfest-style tent. Each ticket includes a 12-ounce beer stein and two drink tokens.
