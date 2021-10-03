CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haniger keeps M’s playoff hopes alive with rally vs Angels

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger drove in five runs and his two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning gave Seattle the lead as the Mariners took their playoff hopes to the final day of the regular season with a 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels. With Seattle’s season on the line, Haniger had an RBI single in the third inning, clubbed his 39th homer of the season in the fifth and came through with the bases loaded in the eighth after Seattle watched a 3-1 lead disappear. The Mariners and Toronto will enter the final day tied at 90-71, both trailing Boston and the New York Yankees by one game in the AL wild-card race.

