Hickbottom leads Tennessee State’s win over Austin Peay

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Geremy Hickbottom accounted for all three Tennessee State touchdowns and the Tigers stopped a 2-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter to defeat Austin Peay 24-22. All three of Hickbottom’s touchdowns came from long distance. He had a 63-yard hookup with Rodell Rahmaan, ran 48 yards for a score, then hit Rahmaan for 45 yards, all in the second half. The second touchdown to Rahmaan gave the Tigers a 24-16 lead with 5:33 left in the game. Austin Peay responded with a seven-play, 75-yard drive culminated by a 16-yard touchdown pass from Draylen Ellis to Baniko Harley.