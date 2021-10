Platinum End, one of the biggest new anime series set to hit this fall, has quite the unique concept, with a young man entering into a competition to take the throne of God. The series, which originally debuted as a manga in 2015 by the creators of Death Note, Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, will be receiving twenty-four episodes when it releases later this month, with Funimation announcing that the thought-provoking epic will also be appearing on its streaming service, whereas the series has already been confirmed to hit the library of Crunchyroll as well when it lands on October 8th.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO