Oregon runner wins Chile Pepper boys race

FAYETTEVILLE -- Max Girardet made a plane trip halfway across the country worthwhile Saturday. The senior from Central Catholic High School in Portland, Oregon nipped two other runners at the finish line to win the high school boys division in the Chili Pepper Festival at Agri Park in Fayetteville. Girardet finish the 5K race in 14:55.5 to edge Connor Burns (14:56.3) of Southern Boone and Wes Shipsey (14.56.6), his teammate at Central Catholic. Girardet posted a personal best and he credited Shipley, a junior who ran right with him until the final few feet, for pushing past the leaders.