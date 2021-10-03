CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Week 5 guarantee games: Cincinnati cashes in for $1.2M, win over Irish and possible spot in Playoff

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

The calendar has turned to October, when most teams are starting to get into the thick of conference play.

But not some teams. There are still hefty paychecks out there to be handed out, with most squads willing to travel anywhere at any time to collect no matter how lopsided the matchup.

In college football's Week 5, $6.4 million was on the line in a combined five games:

Cincinnati at Notre Dame: $1.2 million

These teams hadn’t played since 1900, so it’s no wonder that the Fighting Irish would schedule this game. Of course, they didn’t think Cincinnati would be ranked in the Top 10 when the contracts were signed. But, oh how they were wrong. The Bearcats got much more than a hefty payout . They exposed the Irish as frauds and cemented themselves in the conversation for a College Football Playoff spot. Cincinnati 24, Notre Dame 13

Charlotte at Illinois: $1.2 million

The Illini’s 2021 charity continued Saturday as they took on Charlotte. No stranger to attempting to pad their win total, they have tried to do so in Bret Bielema’s first season at the school. A week after riding high by beating Nebraska in its season opener, Illinois laid an egg and handed over a $1.1 million payday to UTSA and came away with a 37-30 loss. The 49ers will have to be satisfied with the check. Illinois 24, Charlotte 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RDi08_0cFfztv700
Quarterback Desmond Ridder led the Bearcats to the biggest win in school history. The Associated Press

Troy at South Carolina: $1.4 million

Nothing too surprising about this game, except for the epic fumble display in the fourth quarter. Troy head coach Chip Lindsey would have gotten a $25,000 bonus had they pulled off the upset. South Carolina 23, Troy 14

Louisiana Tech at N.C. State: $1.1 million

The first meeting between the schools came in 2013, a 40-14 Wolfpack victory. The Wolfpack needed an interception in the end zone on the final play of the game to avoid embarrassment. N.C. State 34, Louisiana Tech 27

Western Kentucky at Michigan State: $1.5 million

The Hilltoppers were thought to have a chance in this one, as their last two losses, to Army and Indiana, came by a combined five points. Sparty led 42-16 at halftime and cruised from there. Michigan State 48, Western Kentucky 31

Follow Scooby Axson on Twitter @ScoobAxson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Week 5 guarantee games: Cincinnati cashes in for $1.2M, win over Irish and possible spot in Playoff

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
Nebraska State
State
South Carolina State
AL.com

The night Alabama’s dynasty died

It was well after midnight in Bryant-Denny Stadium and the laptop keyboards were rattling. For four hours and five minutes the night of Sept. 19, 2015, and into the following morning, Alabama and Ole Miss played one of the strangest college football games in memory -- fluke plays, crazy turnovers and rule-bending touchdowns led to perhaps the pinnacle of the Hugh Freeze experience. His brand of chaos slipped out of Tuscaloosa with a 43-37 win that, paired with the previous October’s upset in Oxford, gave Ole Miss consecutive wins over Alabama for the first time in program history.
ALABAMA STATE
voiceofmotown.com

Former Mountaineer Player Tells Neal Brown to Get out of Morgantown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Like all West Virginia fans following the Mountaineers’ disappointing 45-20 loss to Baylor, former West Virginia players were frustrated with the performance of the team on the field today. Former Mountaineer running back Dreamius Smith, who played at West Virginia from 2013-2014, said the following on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Lindsey
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ed Orgeron shredded for postgame comment after LSU's loss to Kentucky

Kentucky ran the ball for 330 yards Saturday night against LSU. Ed Orgeron said he was surprised by the Wildcats’ ground game. As you might expect, Orgeron is getting shredded on Twitter for that comment. Orgeron being surprised by the Cats pounding the rock raises the question of how closely he studied the film. Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez entered Saturday with 104 carries for 621 rushing yards, a conference-leading average of 124.20 yards per game.
KENTUCKY STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Pennsylvania star high school football player arrested and charge for beating up an official after the game

Tyree Brooks is a star football player in Pennsylvania, and he is in the news because he allowed his emotions to get the best of him. The two way starter for Spring Grove High School in York County was arrested on aggravated assault charges Wednesday stemming from his intentional tackle of an official who had worked Spring Grove’s game on Friday, Oct. 1.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#College Football Playoff#American Football#Irish#Notre Dame#Utsa#Illinois 24#The Associated Press Troy#N C State#Louisiana Tech 27 Western
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFL
College Football News

Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 6

What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6. Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 6 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Army
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Auburn Player Ejected After Brutal Targeting Call

If the Auburn Tigers are going to upset the Georgia Bulldogs at home this Saturday, they’ll need to do it without defensive back Smoke Monday. During the first half of play, Monday was ejected for targeting. It wasn’t really a debatable call since he lowered the crown of his helmet and launched himself at Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

264K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy