Week 5 guarantee games: Cincinnati cashes in for $1.2M, win over Irish and possible spot in Playoff

The calendar has turned to October, when most teams are starting to get into the thick of conference play.

But not some teams. There are still hefty paychecks out there to be handed out, with most squads willing to travel anywhere at any time to collect no matter how lopsided the matchup.

In college football's Week 5, $6.4 million was on the line in a combined five games:

Cincinnati at Notre Dame: $1.2 million

These teams hadn’t played since 1900, so it’s no wonder that the Fighting Irish would schedule this game. Of course, they didn’t think Cincinnati would be ranked in the Top 10 when the contracts were signed. But, oh how they were wrong. The Bearcats got much more than a hefty payout . They exposed the Irish as frauds and cemented themselves in the conversation for a College Football Playoff spot. Cincinnati 24, Notre Dame 13

Charlotte at Illinois: $1.2 million

The Illini’s 2021 charity continued Saturday as they took on Charlotte. No stranger to attempting to pad their win total, they have tried to do so in Bret Bielema’s first season at the school. A week after riding high by beating Nebraska in its season opener, Illinois laid an egg and handed over a $1.1 million payday to UTSA and came away with a 37-30 loss. The 49ers will have to be satisfied with the check. Illinois 24, Charlotte 14

Quarterback Desmond Ridder led the Bearcats to the biggest win in school history. The Associated Press

Troy at South Carolina: $1.4 million

Nothing too surprising about this game, except for the epic fumble display in the fourth quarter. Troy head coach Chip Lindsey would have gotten a $25,000 bonus had they pulled off the upset. South Carolina 23, Troy 14

Louisiana Tech at N.C. State: $1.1 million

The first meeting between the schools came in 2013, a 40-14 Wolfpack victory. The Wolfpack needed an interception in the end zone on the final play of the game to avoid embarrassment. N.C. State 34, Louisiana Tech 27

Western Kentucky at Michigan State: $1.5 million

The Hilltoppers were thought to have a chance in this one, as their last two losses, to Army and Indiana, came by a combined five points. Sparty led 42-16 at halftime and cruised from there. Michigan State 48, Western Kentucky 31

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Week 5 guarantee games: Cincinnati cashes in for $1.2M, win over Irish and possible spot in Playoff