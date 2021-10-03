Yavapai County Growing

Challenges include water, broadband expansion and COVID-19 relief. Yavapai County Supervisor for District 1 Harry Oberg says the population is growing. The latest data show a county population of 236,209 in 2020. In 2011, it was 212,033. Yavapai County, which in pre-statehood days was the “Mother County of Arizona,” had a population growth of 11.93 percent during the past 10 years, according to the most recent U.S. Census Data released. Final census data will be released Sept. 30.