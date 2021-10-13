CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabby Petito update - live: Protesters confront Brian Laundrie’s parents after autopsy confirms cause of death

By Maroosha Muzaffar,Eleanor Sly and Graeme Massie
 8 days ago

The Teton County coroner, Dr Brent Blue, revealed on Tuesday that social media star Gabby Petito died of strangulation.

According to Dr Blue, Ms Petito died 3-4 weeks before her body was located on 19 September. The coroner said that, under Wyoming state law, he could only release the manner and cause of death. All other details concerning the autopsy are not yet open to the public.

A private investigator has meanwhile suggested Ms Petito was asphyxiated. He came to this conclusion having seen a bodycam video with Utah police, involving Ms Petito and her fiance, Brian Laundrie .

In Florida, the parents of Mr Laundrie, who remains missing, were confronted by two furious protesters after details of the autopsy were published.

Two people banged on the door of Chris and Roberta Laundrie’s home and shouted taunts at the family before saying: “We’ll be back. Better speak up soon.”

A police manhunt for Mr Laundrie remains without leads after a Florida nature reserve was searched and there is believed to be only a 50 per cent chance the missing man is still alive, police have said.

Josh Taylor, a North Port Police spokesperson, told CNN that nothing significant linked to Mr Laundrie has been found in the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve but said that searches will continue until police receive more information.

It comes as reality TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter, who involved himself in the search, said he was withdrawing from the operation after suffering an ankle injury.

Kim Stafford
16d ago

If his parents were truly worried about him why wouldn’t they go on tv asking him to come forward? They are definitely guilty if something

Purplewings
16d ago

His parents disgust me. I would never help one of my children, if they hurt or murdered someone. I love all of my kids, but there are consequences for your actions. Just bcuz they are my children, doesn't give them a pass. Wrong is still wrong. Once someone has crossed a line like this, they need to be away from society.

Carl Davis
16d ago

Brian is anything but missing. His parents are doing what they've done and that's covering up for his apparent misbehavior. The fact is where ever they told the authorities to look, he had gone in the opposite direction.

