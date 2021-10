Lone Echo II releases on Oculus Rift on October 12. Facebook and Ready At Dawn say that’s final this time. The release date has been a long time coming. The sequel to the original Lone Echo was first announced in 2018 and, though we saw the game in 2019, Ready at Dawn fell silent for much of 2020. An August 2021 release date was then confirmed earlier this year but the game was delayed once again right at the last minute. A blog update today confirms the sequel launches next month. Check out the trailer for the game below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO