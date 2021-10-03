CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Taliban spokesman says bomb targeting entrance of a mosque in Afghan capital leaves a 'number of civilians' dead

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban spokesman says bomb targeting entrance of a mosque in Afghan capital leaves a 'number of civilians' dead. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Mosque#Kabul#Ap
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
Washington Post

A flood of drugs from Afghanistan may become a bigger threat than terrorism

Hamid Mir is a Pakistani journalist and author. Pakistan and the United States have been trading accusations about who’s responsible for the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan. Yet as they bicker, both countries are ignoring one important consequence of the Taliban takeover: the coming boom in Afghanistan’s narcotic trade, which presents a major threat to global health. In the next few years, a flood of drugs from Afghanistan may become a bigger threat than terrorism.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Associated Press

Now in power, Taliban set sights on Afghan drug underworld

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Now the uncontested rulers of Afghanistan, the Taliban have set their sights on stamping out the scourge of narcotics addiction, even if by force. At nightfall, the battle-hardened fighters-turned-policemen scour the capital’s drug-ravaged underworld. Below Kabul’s bustling city bridges, amid piles of garbage and streams of filthy water, hundreds of homeless men addicted to heroin and methamphetamines are rounded up, beaten and forcibly taken to treatment centers. The Associated Press gained rare access to one such raid last week.
WORLD
News 8 WROC

Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5, Taliban says

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN (AP) — At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday, a Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman said. Qari Saeed Khosti confirmed the deaths. Initial reports indicate the explosion was caused by a roadside bomb. Three suspects have been […]
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Beast

Taliban Weakness Exposed by Mosque Blast that Kills 50+

Scores of people were killed during Friday prayers when an explosion tore through a Shiite Muslim mosque in northern Afghanistan, just months after the country fell to the Taliban as U.S. troops pulled out. A Taliban police officer told the Associated Press that at least 100 people were injured with...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Taliban warns US not to 'destabilise' regime in face-to-face talks

The Taliban warned the United States not to "destabilise" the regime on Saturday during their first face-to-face talks since the US withdrawal, as a deadly sectarian bombing raised further questions about their grip on power. - 'Terrifying' - The Taliban's efforts to consolidate power have been undermined by a series of deadly IS-K attacks.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Afghanistan: IS claims responsibility for deadly mosque attack in Kunduz, killing at least 46

The Islamic State group have claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide attack on a Shia mosque in the Afghan province of Kunduz, which killed at least 46 people.The claim, carried by the IS-linked Aamaq news agency and cited by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant postings, came just hours after the blast tore through the packed Said Abad mosque.“This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots... as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that a special unit was...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS Denver

James Ujaama, Who Was Convicted of Aiding Taliban, Says He Regrets Guilty Plea

DENVER (CBS4) – In 2002 James Ujaama was taken into custody in the Denver area in an investigation that was part of the War on Terror. Ujaama was convicted of aiding the Taliban. James Ujaama (credit: CBS) Now, with the Taliban back in power in Afghanistan, CBS4’s Rick Sallinger interviewed Ujaama in Saudi Arabia over the internet as he looked back on his headline-making case. “I regret that I even pled guilty,” Ujaama said, adding “I was charged with helping a man cross into Afghanistan and to essentially become a suicide bomber.” But he says that man was not a bomber. “Did you supply cash,...
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Major blast kills many Shia worshippers in Afghan mosque, Taliban official confirms

A major blast hit a mosque in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Kunduz, resulting in multiple deaths, a Taliban official said on Friday.“This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots ... as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that a special unit was arriving at the scene to investigate.News agency AFP confirmed that the blast left 15 dead and over 90 wounded, according to an MSF hospital source.It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack or the victims’ identities. But on Fridays a large number of Muslim worshippers gathering in mosques to perform Friday prayers, the most prominent Islamic ritual of the week. More to follow… Read More Who are the key members of the Taliban’s new all-male government?It’s wishful thinking to believe in a more moderate TalibanTaliban rename women’s ministry as office for group’s moral police
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy