Thank you to the visionaries, the philanthropists, the Parks for Downtown Dallas and the city of Dallas for making not one but four parks a reality in downtown Dallas. There’s something far more important at stake in the coming inevitable Supreme Court challenge to Roe vs. Wade than the abortion issue. The Burger Court didn’t rely on a coin toss to decide the full litany of moral and legal ramifications that were ultimately addressed in the final majority opinion. If the great “American Experiment of Democracy” is to ever reach its full potential to establish the most just political-judicial system possible based on the rule of law, then the constant partisan musical chairs version of packing the court that causes a perpetual state of precedential shifting sand must surrender to the greater need to reach a reasoned, finalized position on fundamental moral issues.

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO