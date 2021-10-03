Marco Rose pleased to end tough week with a hard fought win against Augsburg

Belgium take on France tonight in the semi-finals of the Uefa Nations League, in what is also a rematch of their 2018 World Cup last four encounter. France were the victors on that occasion in St Petersburg before Didier Deschamps’ side went on to defeat Croatia in the final and lift the World Cup for the second time. This is their first meeting since, with Belgium still looking for the first piece of silverware of their ‘golden generation’ after their Euro 2020 bid was ended by eventual champions Italy at the quarter-final stage. Follow Belgium vs France LIVEFrance are also...

