Marco Rose pleased to end tough week with a hard fought win against Augsburg

By Brian Szlenk Straub
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarco Rose was pleased with Borussia Dortmund’s overall performance in their 2-1 win over FC Augsburg on Saturday. Borussia Dortmund were made to work hard by FC Augsburg on Saturday, but managed to come away with the three points in the end. Goals from Raphael Guerreiro and Julian Brandt helped the Black and Yellows earn a 2-1 win. Marco Rose was pleased with his side’s overall performance against Augsburg and the patience they showed after conceding the equaliser.

