Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins 10/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

By Tonys Picks Staff
tonyspicks.com
 7 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies will meet with the Miami Marlins in MLB action in Loandepot Park, Miami, FL, on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 3:10 PM (EDT). After a 5-0 win against the Marlins in the first round of their series, Philadelphia is 82-78. Philadelphia sits second in the National League East but will miss the playoffs after being dismantled by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series earlier this week, knocking them out of contention.

www.tonyspicks.com

