Boston Red Sox vs Washington Nationals 10/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Tampa Bay Rays (100-61) and the New York Yankees (91-70) will collide in the finale of the AL East tournament at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 3:05 PM ET. Tampa Bay scored a total of 16 runs in winning the first two installments of a weekend series versus the New York Yankees this weekend. The Rays will try to complete a series sweep in facing the New York Yankees in the finale on Sunday. In their recent win, Tampa left New York behind in the 4th frame with a 7-2 lead and added 5 more runs in the 6th & 7th resulting in their 10-point victory. The Rays bullpen has given away a combined two earned runs, four base hits, and three free bases while striking out 13 hitters of the Yankees in picking up their triumph. Second Baseman Brandon Lowe made a blowout with seven RBIs and scored three runs on a triple in leading the offense for Tampa Bay. Left Fielder Austin Meadows made one run on one hit with three RBIs while Catcher Mike Zunino and Shortstop Wander Franco added two runs on a triple and drove an RBI each in the winning effort.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO