CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago Cubs vs St Louis Cardinals 10/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 7 days ago

The Chicago Cubs will go against the St Louis Cardinals in MLB action in Busch Stadium, MO, on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 3:15 PM (EDT).On Friday, St. Louis defeated Chicago 4-3. At the time of this article, the game on Saturday was not yet completed. The Cardinals captured 10 of their 17 head-to-head meetings this season heading into Saturday. The St. Louis Cardinals will finish their fourteenth straight winning season, after securing the National League’s second Wild Card position. In the 2021 National League Wild Card match, St. Louis will play either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Francisco Giants on the road in a single-elimination format.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

St. Louis Cardinals keep 'battling,' rally past Chicago Cubs for franchise-best 16th straight win

CHICAGO -- Paul Goldschmidt and Harrison Bader homered and the St. Louis Cardinals outlasted the Chicago Cubs, 4-2, on Sunday, posting their 16th consecutive victory. The streak is the longest in franchise history and has turned the National League wild-card race into a non-story in September. Though the Cardinals haven't clinched the No. 2 spot just yet, they are comfortably ahead of the field and are eyeing a wild-card matchup against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants next week.
MLB
chatsports.com

St. Louis Cardinals rally past Chicago Cubs, set franchise mark with 15th consecutive victory

CHICAGO -- The St. Louis Cardinals set a franchise record with their 15th consecutive victory, a come-from-behind 8-5 win over the Chicago Cubs Saturday. The 15 wins in a row are tied for the fourth longest streak in MLB history. Another victory against the Cubs on Sunday will tie St. Louis with the 1977 Kansas City Royals for the third longest win streak. The 2017 Cleveland Indians won 22 games in a row while the 2002 Oakland Athletics won 20.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayce Thompson
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Alec Mills
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs#The St Louis Cardinals#The National League#Wild Card#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Francisco Giants#Era#The Chi Cubs#Golden State Warriors
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
Audacy

Why does Joc Pederson wear a pearl necklace during Braves games?

As Joc Pederson trotted around the bases at Miller Park after hitting a pinch-hit home run in Game 1 of the NLDS, it was impossible not to notice the pearl necklace that the Atlanta Braves outfielder was wearing. But if you thought that the 29-year-old had a heartfelt reason for...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy