Chicago Cubs vs St Louis Cardinals 10/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago Cubs will go against the St Louis Cardinals in MLB action in Busch Stadium, MO, on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 3:15 PM (EDT).On Friday, St. Louis defeated Chicago 4-3. At the time of this article, the game on Saturday was not yet completed. The Cardinals captured 10 of their 17 head-to-head meetings this season heading into Saturday. The St. Louis Cardinals will finish their fourteenth straight winning season, after securing the National League’s second Wild Card position. In the 2021 National League Wild Card match, St. Louis will play either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Francisco Giants on the road in a single-elimination format.