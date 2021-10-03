CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays 10/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The third match between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays will be held at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 3:07 PM ET. Baltimore lost again last night to a score of 10-1. The Orioles are 2-4 in their last six games this season and lost six of their last eight when scoring four or more runs. The team scored 11 runs in its last three matches and four or more in five of its last eight. The Orioles are last in the AL East standings with a record of 52-109.

