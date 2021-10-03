CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World War II veteran left behind a life well lived and well served

Athens Banner-Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the South Alabama town of Bay Minette, just outside Mobile, lived a great man and an American hero. I did not know him. That saddens me. Yet I had the privilege of walking in with the family and sitting on the third bench of the First Baptist Church as a mass of the town’s people turned out on a Tuesday afternoon to say goodbye to a man who served his God, his country, his family and his community.

